Company service vehicle used for human smuggling
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where smugglers were using a vehicle disguised as a service truck of a well-known company.
The incident happened on September 17 when agents at the I-35 checkpoint saw a vehicle pull over prior before entering the checkpoint.
The driver attempted to drive around the checkpoint, at which point agents performed a traffic stop and located nine individuals concealed in the cargo area.
The driver and the undocumented individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.
