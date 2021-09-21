Company service vehicle used for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where smugglers were using a vehicle disguised as a service truck of a well-known company.

The incident happened on September 17 when agents at the I-35 checkpoint saw a vehicle pull over prior before entering the checkpoint.

The driver attempted to drive around the checkpoint, at which point agents performed a traffic stop and located nine individuals concealed in the cargo area.

The driver and the undocumented individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.