Del Rio migrant crisis affecting Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the drama playing out upstream of the Rio Grande, the Del Rio migrant crisis is being felt here in Laredo as well.

The influx of thousands of migrants has led to squalor under a bridge, and the residents of Del Rio are feeling the impact of this very different migrant crisis.

Border Patrol authorities have announced that the closures of the ports of entry have been extended until at least October 21st due to the flood of Haitians that continue to arrive at the border.

“We know that in Del Rio, TX, over the past few days we’ve been able to transport out about 3,000 migrants that were under the Del Rio Port of Entry. Now we have 3,000 from an estimated 15,000 that were there over the weekend.”

Hector Garza, the president for Border Patrol Union of Local 2455, says the distance between Del Rio and Laredo is not as far as it appears on a map.

The impact of the Haitian immigrants is very much being felt here at home following the closure of the checkpoints this weekend.

“We’re also being affected because we’re going to be releasing people here in Laredo, Texas, once those family units are released. Now, we do have a new facility that’s coming up, but it is a “soft-sided facility” and it is in South Laredo, and more than likely, it will also be used to house these illegal aliens who have also crossed the border,” Garza told us.

While the Biden administration worked to roll back many of Trump’s immigration policies, he renewed Title 42 and added additional tents at some of the local stations.

About 3,000 Haitians have already been removed.

John Kirkby, Pentagon Press Secretary, explained the steps the administration was taking. ”The department has received a request for transportation support from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service. Under this request, the department would provide contracted air transportation for Customs and Border Patrol on a reimbursable basis to temporarily supplement CBP efforts to move non-U.S. citizen migrants from Del Rio, Texas to other, domestic CBP processing facilities. And this support will conclude on or before October 20th of this year.”

Hector Garza doesn’t think this is enough.

“What we’re seeing right now is the exact same definition of insanity: we’re doing the same thing and we’re expecting different results. What needs to be happening is we need to change policy to makre sure that these people are discouraged from coming to the United States illegally.”

The White House COVID-19 responders say the border bans are once again extended.

The policies don’t apply to some, including people who travel for educational or medical reasons.

Apart from the “soft-sided facility” under construction along Highway 83, tents are also being put up at local stations for processing.

