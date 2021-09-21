Advertisement

Five seconds of summer

Last day of summer
Last day of summer(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are less than 24 hours away from the official start of fall, but of course summer won’t be going down without a fight!

On Tuesday we’ll start out warm and muggy in the 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees with high humidity.

A lot of that humidity will bring some chances of rain, we are hoping for a 70 percent chance of rain as we get down to the evening hours.

Wednesday is the first day of fall and we’ll start to feel those cool conditions right away.

We are looking at highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s still keeping that slight chance of rain.

Now we’ll shoot back up to the 90s but still keeping that autumn breeze.

As we head into Thursday and Friday we are expecting low 90s and lows in the 60s.

We could start to get a little warmer by the weekend with highs at 95.

Hopefully we can say goodbye to those triple digit temperatures and hello to pumpkin spice, autumn leaves, and cardigans.

