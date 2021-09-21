Hollywood Theaters closes its doors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some sad news to report for moviegoers as the lights at the Hollywood Theater have gone out permanently.

Over the weekend we received word that the Regal Theater has closed its doors on Thursday and would be closing for good, leaving Laredo with only one active theater.

The theater opened back in 2006 and was the first theater to bring stadium seating to the Gateway City.

Theaters across the nation have taken a massive hit since the start of the pandemic, earlier this year, the Cinemark movies 12 theater also announced that it would not reopen.

So far, the Alamo Drafthouse is slated to open in October; however, they have not set an exact date leaving the Cinemark at the mall the only theater in operations.

Until then, Hollywood Theaters you will be missed.

