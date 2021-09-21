Advertisement

Laredo City Council moving forward with charter bus contracts for migrant transport

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is moving forward with setting up a contract with charter-bus companies as needed.

At last night’s meeting, council approved the $1,250,000 million contract with Cougar Bus Lines of Laredo and Lily’s Bus Lines of Houston.

This contract is for bus transportation services provided to migrants who are dropped off and processed through the city of Laredo to other U.S. city destinations.

The term shall be on a month-by-month basis for an estimated four to six months with an option to renew an additional four to six months, upon mutual agreement of the parties.

Funding is available under the General Fund - Emergency Food and Shelter Program Grant.

