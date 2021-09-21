Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a dozen police cars could be seen outside of Cigarroa High School as the campus was by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and LISD Police Department.

The search happened just before 10 on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers could be seen combing the campus searching for any kind of illegal activity.

According to an LISD spokesperson, this is a standard exercise that the law enforcement entities conduct at least once every year.

Keep in mind, it was less than a week ago when a student was stabbed on campus.

As a result of the altercation, a student went to the hospital.

The student’s mother, Jessica Gallegos, came to our studio and spoke about how her son was bullied prior to the incident.

At least half a dozen students were seen waiting to get into school as the investigation took place.

