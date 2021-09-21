Advertisement

Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a dozen police cars could be seen outside of Cigarroa High School as the campus was by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and LISD Police Department.

The search happened just before 10 on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers could be seen combing the campus searching for any kind of illegal activity.

According to an LISD spokesperson, this is a standard exercise that the law enforcement entities conduct at least once every year.

Keep in mind, it was less than a week ago when a student was stabbed on campus.

As a result of the altercation, a student went to the hospital.

The student’s mother, Jessica Gallegos, came to our studio and spoke about how her son was bullied prior to the incident.

At least half a dozen students were seen waiting to get into school as the investigation took place.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man dies after auto-pedestrian accident on McPherson
Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries
CJ Vergara signs with UFC
Laredo fighter secures UFC contract after big win
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Webb County Sheriff's Office Manhunt Mondays
Webb County Sheriff’s Office reveals this week’s Manhunt Mondays

Latest News

Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents thwart two massive human smuggling attempts
Human Smuggling Catches over 100 Border Patrol
Over 100 undocumented immigrants caught in several human smuggling attempts
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
Human Smuggling Catches over 100 Border Patrol
100 Undocumented Immigrants