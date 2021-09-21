Lost undocumented individuals found in Zapata

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata Station agents received a call from Zapata County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) concerning two lost undocumented individuals.

US Border Patrol agents were then connected by phone with the lost subjects who were able to relay their location to the agents.

Zapata Station agents responded and quickly found both subjects. They were medically evaluated and found to be in good health.

One of the subjects was identified as a 17-year-old unaccompanied child. Both subjects were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

