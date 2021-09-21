Advertisement

Lost undocumented individuals found in Zapata

Zapata BP agents find lost undocumented individuals
Zapata BP agents find lost undocumented individuals(BP)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata Station agents received a call from Zapata County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) concerning two lost undocumented individuals.

US Border Patrol agents were then connected by phone with the lost subjects who were able to relay their location to the agents.

Zapata Station agents responded and quickly found both subjects. They were medically evaluated and found to be in good health.

One of the subjects was identified as a 17-year-old unaccompanied child. Both subjects were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man dies after auto-pedestrian accident on McPherson
Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries
CJ Vergara signs with UFC
Laredo fighter secures UFC contract after big win
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Webb County Sheriff's Office Manhunt Mondays
Webb County Sheriff’s Office reveals this week’s Manhunt Mondays

Latest News

Laredo City Council addresses k-9 deaths
Accident reported on San Bernardo
Car damaged following accident on San Bernardo
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents thwart two massive human smuggling attempts
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School