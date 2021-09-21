Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at sanitation worker arrested

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of being involved in a road rage shooting last week is arrested.

Roberto Gonzalez, 49 was arrested in Zapata on Saturday on unrelated charges.

While being served with a warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he admitted to being connected to the shooting involving a sanitation worker on Loop 20 last week.

Detectives searched his vehicle and found a single bullet casing and Zapata deputies seized a weapon that matched the casing and bullet fragments found in the victim’s vehicle.

According to reports, the suspect shot at him for not being able to merge into traffic.

Gonzalez was tracked down through surveillance video that showed a vehicle matching his in the area at the time of the incident.

