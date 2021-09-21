Man wanted for sexually assaulting a child caught at Laredo bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection catch a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

It happened on Sunday over at Bridge #2.

That’s where 61-year-old Alfredo Soto Martinez was coming in on a passenger bus.

A background check showed he had a warrant out of Dallas for sexually assaulting a child.

He was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for further proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.