Man wanted for sexually assaulting a child caught at Laredo bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection catch a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

It happened on Sunday over at Bridge #2.

That’s where 61-year-old Alfredo Soto Martinez was coming in on a passenger bus.

A background check showed he had a warrant out of Dallas for sexually assaulting a child.

He was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for further proceedings.

