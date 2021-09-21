Advertisement

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia, in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photo. Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was hospitalized “for further care and observation.”

She says a full recovery is expected.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team at the Tokyo Games.

She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200 free relay. She also won a gold and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man dies after auto-pedestrian accident on McPherson
Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries
CJ Vergara signs with UFC
Laredo fighter secures UFC contract after big win
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Webb County Sheriff's Office Manhunt Mondays
Webb County Sheriff’s Office reveals this week’s Manhunt Mondays

Latest News

Soft-sided facility coming to south Laredo
Soft-sided tent facility under construction in south Laredo
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House to vote on government funding, debt as GOP digs in
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises
FILE - Nona Hendryx, from left, Patti LaBelle, and Sarah Dash, of the group LaBelle, pose for a...
Sarah Dash who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies
Tent facility under construction
Soft-sided migrant tent facility coming to Laredo