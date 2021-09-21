Advertisement

Over 100 undocumented immigrants caught in several human smuggling attempts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents stopped two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles at the I-35 checkpoint.

It happened over the weekend.

Agents searched two separate trailers and found a large number of people believed to be in the U.S. Illegally.

