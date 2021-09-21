Over 100 undocumented immigrants caught in several human smuggling attempts
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents stopped two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles at the I-35 checkpoint.
It happened over the weekend.
Agents searched two separate trailers and found a large number of people believed to be in the U.S. Illegally.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.