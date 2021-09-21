Police searching for man accused of robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are searching for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery in the downtown area.

The man was caught on surveillance video wearing a dodge ram cap, a facemask, and a striped polo shirt.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

