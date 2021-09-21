Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of robbery

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are searching for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery in the downtown area.

The man was caught on surveillance video wearing a dodge ram cap, a facemask, and a striped polo shirt.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man dies after auto-pedestrian accident on McPherson
Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries
CJ Vergara signs with UFC
Laredo fighter secures UFC contract after big win
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Webb County Sheriff's Office Manhunt Mondays
Webb County Sheriff’s Office reveals this week’s Manhunt Mondays

Latest News

Man accused of robbery
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man accused of murdering young woman and unborn child released from jail
Man dies after Saturday night accident on McPherson
Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries
Road rage shooting on Loop 20
Man accused of shooting at sanitation worker arrested