Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than a dozen police cars were seen outside Cigarroa High School this morning as part of a routine K-9 sweep.

The sweep comes less than two weeks from a reported stabbing on Cigarroa’s campus, when a student had to be taken to the hospital.

LISD officers were joined by the Webb County’s Sheriff’s Office in today’s search.

The idea was to get rid of anything that gets in the way of a learning environment at school.

Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor explained, “We make sure that the school environment is safe and secure for the students, for the teachers, the administrators, and for the parents. We also make sure that the environment is conducive to learning instead of having an environment where there’s drugs being used, being sold, being consumed, weapons, or things of that nature. So we try to make sure that the environment of the schools is a safe and secure one.”

Montemayor said today’s search did result in a few findings.

He says the school district is in charge of any disciplinary action.

