School districts can offer remote learning options after signing of Senate Bill 15

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back on September 9th, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 15 --which allows school districts to receive full funding for remote learning during the 2021-2022 school year.

However, there are certain requirements that need to be met for a student to be eligible.

Students had to have taken and passed the STAAR test last year in all areas.

If they did remote learning last year, they had to have had 90% attendance and they had to have met core content area grades with a 70 or above.

Kgns asked United ISD if they planned to offer remote learning under this new legislation.

UISD Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Emma Leza told us, “So presently we’re looking at our data. We’re looking to see what students would be eligible. We also want to make sure we have the educators that are available because we cannot have teachers that teach both at the same time. They cannot be teaching in person and they cannot be teaching virtual at the same time, it has to be one or the other. So we’re looking at staffing for that. And we’re also looking to make sure that we’ve got all of the technology equipment in place, which we do have it at the student level, cause we are a one-to-one district. But we’re looking at also internet connections and all of the other things that have to be in place for this.”

She went on to say that UISD’s research shows that in-person learning is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally.

She says they’ll have a more definite answer on remote learning as soon as they collect their data and once they see which parents would be interested in this option.

