Soft-sided tent facility under construction in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County officials have released a statement regarding the construction of a soft-sided facility in south Laredo.

The United States Border Patrol has advised the county that the federal government has entered into a lease agreement for land located at 7200 South Zapata Highway.

The purpose of the lease is to construct a temporary soft sided facility for migrant processing.

Webb County officials wants to clarify that they were not involved in the selection of the site or any process related to the USBP strategy to address the ongoing migrant surge at the Texas border.

There is no word on when the facility would be operational.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.