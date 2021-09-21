Threatening message on high school bathroom wall mentions potential shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School officials are on alert after seeing a threatening message on a United South High School bathroom wall.

The message reads, “If you see this, don’t go to school on 23rd or 24th. I’m fed up with the school. I’m already broken inside so why not take a few students to hell with me. I’ll be shooting my 9mm. I won’t give a time so just don’t go. Sorry if you don’t get to see this.”

UISD has sent out an official statement:

A message on the wall was left in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The message is considered threatening because it mentions a potential shooting to take place on school grounds on the 23rd or 24th.

The campus administration and United ISD Police are currently investigating this threat.

There will be additional police presence on the campus. Should you or your child have any information regarding this issue, please contact our campus police, administration or report anonymously at the KEEP UISD SAFE Website.

It is through everyone’s efforts that we will continue to keep everyone safe.

