Travel restrictions extended for another month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United States is extending non-essential travel restrictions at land crossings with Canada and Mexico through October 21st, even as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to come to the U.S. later this year.

The land border restrictions, implemented by the Department of Homeland Security and its Canadian and Mexican counterparts, prohibits non-U.S. Residents in Mexico and Canada from crossing for nonessential travel.

The restrictions were first implemented in March 2020 and have since been extended on a monthly basis.

The news came on the same call with reporters during which the White House announced its plans to ease air travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November.

