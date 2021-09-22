Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

Juan Castaneda-Lopez
Juan Castaneda-Lopez(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol prevented a convicted sex offender from entering the country illegally.

The arrest happened on September 20 when agents caught five undocumented immigrants walking on the outskirts of El Cenizo.

One undocumented person was identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Castaneda-Lopez.

Records revealed the Mexican National was a registered sex offender and had a felony conviction for indecency with a child sexual contact.

Castaneda-Lopez was prosecuted for his immigration violations and was taken to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

