Agents arrest two convicted sex offenders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted sex offenders in two different incidents.

The first arrest came after agents arrested three people near Zacate Creek.

After a background check, it was revealed that one of the individuals identified as Javier Luna Navarro had been convicted of rape in the past.

Later that same day along the river, agents found Francisco Javier Soria-Cazares.

He had been convicted twice by the San Antonio Police Department for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Both men were caught trying to come back in the country illegally.

