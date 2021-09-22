Agents arrest two convicted sex offenders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted sex offenders in two different incidents.

The first arrest came after agents arrested three people near Zacate Creek.

After a background check, it was revealed that one of the individuals identified as Javier Luna Navarro had been convicted of rape in the past.

Later that same day along the river, agents found Francisco Javier Soria-Cazares.

He had been convicted twice by the San Antonio Police Department for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Both men were caught trying to come back in the country illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.