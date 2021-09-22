City council gives approval for rec center reopenings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a plan for the re-opening of the rec centers.

This Monday, city council gave the green light for the Parks and Recs Department to begin a plan for the re-openings.

While five centers are already open for those 62 and above, the new plan is to allow residents 12 and over back inside.

The department will present its re-opening plan at the next city council meeting.

“We are currently working on, for the next council meeting, to come up with guidelines or a process that we’re going to use. For example, they need to be vaccinated, the hours that are going to be involved. You know, it’s not going to be open normal hours. We’re going to have to come up with an hourly schedule as well,” City of Laredo Parks and Recs Director J.J. Gomez said.

The department will present their plan in two weeks.

