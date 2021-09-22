Advertisement

City council gives approval for rec center reopenings

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a plan for the re-opening of the rec centers.

This Monday, city council gave the green light for the Parks and Recs Department to begin a plan for the re-openings.

While five centers are already open for those 62 and above, the new plan is to allow residents 12 and over back inside.

The department will present its re-opening plan at the next city council meeting.

“We are currently working on, for the next council meeting, to come up with guidelines or a process that we’re going to use. For example, they need to be vaccinated, the hours that are going to be involved. You know, it’s not going to be open normal hours. We’re going to have to come up with an hourly schedule as well,” City of Laredo Parks and Recs Director J.J. Gomez said.

The department will present their plan in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Police searching Cigarroa High School
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Road rage shooting on Loop 20
Man accused of shooting at sanitation worker arrested
62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

National Night Out
National Night Out
Laredo Parks & Rec. Director J.J. Gomez
Laredo Parks and Recs Plan to Open Rec Center
UISD Officer Indicted
UISD Officer Indecency With a child
Haitians Flight From Laredo
Flight carrying Haitians leaves from Laredo airport