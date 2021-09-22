City of Laredo hosts first Runway Run 5k on old airport runway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Calling all runners to the runway!

It’s not every day people can get up close to an airplane —but now is your chance to do so.

Next month, the city of Laredo is hosting the first 5k on the runway, and now is the time to register.

“Runners will be able to see commercial and general aviation aircrafts landing and taking off as they’re running,” Communications Administrator Noraida Negron said.

City officials say the airport will remain open that day for a unique experience.

“There’s also going to be displays of aviation equipment, like the fire apparatus, because we do have a fire station at the airport. There will also be airline equipment and other planes along the way.”

Last year, the run was canceled—but after a year and a half—the city is ready to host its first-of-a-kind event.

Adults, families, and kids of all ages are welcome to participate in either the 5k or 1k race.

The event will include prizes for participants and there’s even a grand prize for the overall male and female winner —which is a getaway trip for two to any beach destination in Mexico.

Registration is now open.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Youth Summer Track and Field Program for the Laredo Parks and Rec Department.

The event kicks off on October 9th at the old Airport Terminal Signature Flight Support Building located on 4805 Maher Ave.

