Congressman Cuellar speaks out on following through with deportation laws

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Migrant couples and pregnant women were seen boarding buses in Del Rio Tuesday morning, bound for Houston.

According to reports, as many as 14,000 migrants crossed before U.S. Border Patrol agents began sending planes of them back to Haiti over the weekend.

Most Haitians crossing the Rio Grande to the American side illegally have been facing deportation under the Title 42 public health law which allows U.S. authorities to quickly return migrants to Mexico or their countries of origin.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said this is needed since the border communities and their safety also have to be kept in mind.

Cuellar says, “I think we need to follow the law and the law is very simple, the law says if you are suppose to stay here, you stay here and if the law says you’re not supposed to stay here then we deport you, that’s what we have to do.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has said repeatedly that the border is not open and that people who insist on coming across illegally will be returned.

