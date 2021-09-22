Advertisement

Flight carrying Haitians leaves from Laredo airport

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A flight carrying several Haitians leaves from the Laredo airport early this morning.

According to the newspaper El manana, flight number B733 left to Port-au-Prince and arrived at 3 p.m.

The Homeland Security Department has been busing Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso to Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

KGNS reached out to Customs and Border Protection to confirm if the flight was carrying Haitians migrants but were told to reach out to the DHS.

We have not heard back from the agency at this time.

