Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former UISD Police officer is indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child through sexual contact.

KGNS obtained the indictment for 62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.

According to court documents, Gutierrez had assaulted a child under the age of 17.

No other information has been released on this incident.

KGNS requested information if Gutierrez was still employed with the district due to his arrest and indictment at which point the district released a statement saying, “UISD Police officer Daniel Gutierrez III, who worked with the district for 22 years, resigned from his post on August 24, 2021.”

No additional information is available since Mr. Gutierrez is no longer employed by the school district.

According to the documents obtained by KGNS, there is no indication that the victim was a student.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.