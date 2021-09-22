Advertisement

Governor Abbott to sign Human Smuggling bill in McAllen

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will meet with south Texas officials on Wednesday to sign Senate Bill 576 into law.

The governor will be in McAllen Texas where he will meet with Mayor Javier Villalobos, as well as city and other officials from the Rio Grande Valley.

The bill enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved.

SB 576 also eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment for the crime of human smuggling.

That meeting will take place on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

