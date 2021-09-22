Advertisement

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease.(Source: WLS/CNN/file)
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

A spokeswoman for Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition confirmed Wednesday that the civil rights leader left a downtown Chicago facility on Wednesday.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released earlier this month.

Jesse Jackson had been transferred to a physical therapy hospital.

The 79-year-old disclosed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017, which he has managed with physical therapy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Police searching Cigarroa High School
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
Road rage shooting on Loop 20
Man accused of shooting at sanitation worker arrested
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
Cigarroa K9 Sweep
Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School

Latest News

Sex offenders arrested
Agents arrest two convicted sex offenders
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed
Juan Castaneda-Lopez
Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'