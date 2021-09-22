Laredo College celebrates International Day of Peace

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The International Day of Peace is obsverved around the world every year on September 21st.

This year, it was marked here at home.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of nonviolence and cease-fire.

The United Nations invites all nations and people to honor this day and to otherwise commemorate the day through education and public awareness.

Here at home, Laredo College celebrated the event.

“Today, what we’re doing is celebrating International Day of Peace, which is a day of peace to celebrate around the world. Actually, it was created by a gentleman from Japan who saw the devastation of the bombing of Hiroshima & he wanted to do something to support & promote peace around the world,” Rogelio Trevino with the Laredo Rotary Club said.

As we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged to build resilience.

In recognition of International Peace Day, a pole is often set into place as a symbol of potential hopes and dreams.

Over 250,000 poles are estimated to be displayed in every country around the world, and Laredo College proudly displays its own.

“We have been planting these all over the world with other organizations and how they’re over 200,000 peace poles that recognize and celebrate peace around the world,” Mr. Trevino said.

To commemorate the event that took place here at Laredo College, a monument has been erected that says “May Peace Prevail on Earth”.

“Rotarians are international. We’re good friends with Nuevo Laredo. It was important since we’re so close to the border. We’re good friends with Nuevo Laredo, so, it was important for us to continue the peace in our community,” Laredo College President Lupita Zepeda said.

The gestures are simple, but the message of strengthening the ideals of peace through observing 24 hours of nonviolence and cease-fire are going a long way.

In light of the pandemic, this year’s theme was “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”

