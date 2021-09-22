Laredo kicks off fall with some rain

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Many Laredo residents were in for a rude awakening literally and that’s because mother nature woke many up with some lightning and a thunder.

The rain started to pour into the south Texas area a little after midnight bringing some strong winds, lightning, and the roaring sounds of thunder.

Video shows some flooded streets around town, some vehicles that were stalled due to rising waters and some debris in the streets.

Some roads even had to be blocked off due to minor flooding.

