Laredo Police to announce details on National Night Out event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual fun event that seeks to promote law enforcement officers is expected to make a return in the Gateway City.

On Wednesday morning, the Laredo Police Department will announce the details for the 12th annual National Night Out event.

Every year law enforcement organizes the event to show the community all of the resources they offer when it comes to keeping them safe.

They also provide several family fun activities and free snacks during the event.

Last year they were unable to hold the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Laredo Police Department will announce the details today at 10 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.