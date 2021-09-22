Advertisement

LISD honors International Week of the Deaf

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is celebrating International Week of the Deaf by teaching its students American Sign Language.

Campuses such as Leon Daiches Elementary, Cigarroa Middle School, and Cigarroa High School celebrated the campaign earlier this week and they will continue to learn about the accomplishments of people who are deaf by highlighting their achievements.

LISD is home to the Regional Day School Program of the Deaf and is responsible for providing service to students from UISD, Webb Consolidated ISD, as well as Zapata ISD.

The program has been providing ASL classes since the 2019-2020 school year in the hopes that students will eventually venture into college and become certified interpreters.

