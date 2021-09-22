Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Bobo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Bobo is looking for a forever home with someone special.

Cynthia Gutierrez, with the Laredo Animal Protective Society, came on to explain the story of Bobo, today’s furry friend.

According to those who know him best, Bobo is adorable, super playful, loves meeting new people, is a big toy lover, and does well with other dogs

Cynthia also explained that Bobo is great outdoors, very active, and only 2.5 years old.

Bobo’s story includes him being rescued from the streets, but his next chapter could be with you.

LAPS, or the Laredo Animal Protective Society, has their offices open from Sunday - Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The adoption happy hours are now from Wednesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The organization is always in need of volunteers and has a variety of duties that need taking care of.

Learn more by watching today’s video!

