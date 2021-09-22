Advertisement

Thunderbolts and lightning very very frightening

First day of fall
First day of fall(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thunderbolts and lightning kicked off the fall season along with heavy rain.

Tuesday night brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Gateway City.

On Wednesday, we’ll start to feel those fall conditions in our area.

On Wednesday morning we’ll start in the mid to upper 70 and see a high of about 91 degrees.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop to about 64 degrees.

We’ll continue to see cooler days in the 90s and lows in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Now, as we head into next week, we could get up to the mid to upper 90s but our days of triple digit temperatures are hopefully over!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching Cigarroa High School
Law enforcement conducts sweep at Cigarroa High School
File photo
Threatening message on high school bathroom wall mentions potential shooting
Road rage shooting on Loop 20
Man accused of shooting at sanitation worker arrested
UISD speaks out on Devious Lick Challenge
UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus
CJ Vergara signs with UFC
Laredo fighter secures UFC contract after big win

Latest News

Last day of summer
Last day of summer
Enjoy the last day of summer
Five seconds of summer
Yolanda Villarreal
Final countdown until fall
Last days of summer
Final countdown until fall