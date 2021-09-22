Thunderbolts and lightning very very frightening

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thunderbolts and lightning kicked off the fall season along with heavy rain.

Tuesday night brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Gateway City.

On Wednesday, we’ll start to feel those fall conditions in our area.

On Wednesday morning we’ll start in the mid to upper 70 and see a high of about 91 degrees.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop to about 64 degrees.

We’ll continue to see cooler days in the 90s and lows in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Now, as we head into next week, we could get up to the mid to upper 90s but our days of triple digit temperatures are hopefully over!

