Agents foil drug smuggling attempt at the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents prevented a load of drugs from entering the country.

Agents were patrolling the riverbanks in west Laredo when they spotted nine people with bundles of suspected narcotics attempting to cross into the U.S.

Agents successfully thwarted this attempted before the group returned to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents remain vigilant to continue to secure the border.

