Boys of Fall

Warm days, cool nights(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The boys of summer have officially left south Texas, but that doesn’t mean the heat is done with us.

We had a very wet and muggy start to the fall season, which eventually did bring cooler conditions to the our region.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 90 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

The same will go for Friday, we are only expecting to get up to a degree higher.

We’ll start to see cooler conditions in the morning as the season continues.

Things will start to heat up, on Saturday and Sunday expect to reach the mid 90s and then that humidity will return making for some warm mornings.

By next week on Monday, we’ll see highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Although these aren’t the real fall like temperatures we were hoping for, it’s better than the 100 degrees that we’ve been seeing for months now.

