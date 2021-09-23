Advertisement

Child tax credit payments delayed

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

They were expecting to receive the monthly installment by September 15th.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

The agency is aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age six and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Laredo welcomes fall with some rain
Laredo kicks off fall with some rain
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Cigarroa K9 Sweep
Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School

Latest News

File photo: Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina.
Webb County Judge invites President Biden to border
Microsoft unveils new products
Microsoft new products
File photo
South Texas Food Bank to be closed for maintenance
Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl
Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl