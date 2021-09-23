Child tax credit payments delayed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

They were expecting to receive the monthly installment by September 15th.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

The agency is aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age six and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

