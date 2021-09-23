Advertisement

City of Laredo unveils Armando Cisneros Memorial Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s a new park in town and it honors the memory of a local leader.

City officials helped introduce Armando Cisneros Memorial Park at a ceremony this morning.

The new park on 2902 Tilden Avenue honors Cisneros who was a lifelong educator, civic leader, and advocate for public input.

His family said that Armando always used his voice for his community, even when it wasn’t popular.

“He was always advocating for the community, and even though they might not have liked every time he went out there to speak the truth, this shows that he was highly respected,” Luis Cisneros, Armando’s brother, told us. “They might not have liked what he had to say, but he was speaking from his heart and he was speaking sincerely.”

Amenities at the new park include exercise stations, a playscape, and a library station for children to enjoy a book at the park.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
(Source: Gray News)
Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte
UISD officials investigate shooting
Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Memorial mass scheduled for teen killed in crash
Memorial mass scheduled for teen killed in crash
United South High school identifies three suspects
UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat
United South High school identifies three suspects
United South Suspects
Webb County Gold Star Families Tribute
Gold Star Families of Webb County to be honored
Webb County Gold Star Families Tribute
Gold Star families of Webb County to receive honor