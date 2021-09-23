City of Laredo unveils Armando Cisneros Memorial Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s a new park in town and it honors the memory of a local leader.

City officials helped introduce Armando Cisneros Memorial Park at a ceremony this morning.

The new park on 2902 Tilden Avenue honors Cisneros who was a lifelong educator, civic leader, and advocate for public input.

His family said that Armando always used his voice for his community, even when it wasn’t popular.

“He was always advocating for the community, and even though they might not have liked every time he went out there to speak the truth, this shows that he was highly respected,” Luis Cisneros, Armando’s brother, told us. “They might not have liked what he had to say, but he was speaking from his heart and he was speaking sincerely.”

Amenities at the new park include exercise stations, a playscape, and a library station for children to enjoy a book at the park.

