City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While most people believe their children are properly buckled up during a car ride, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 46 percent of all car seats are misused.

In an effort to reduce the statistics, the city, TxDot, Laredo Police and Webb County are coming together to promote child passenger safety Week.

Mayor Pete Saenz will hold a proclamation ceremony and press conference to bring awareness on the importance of child passenger safety and saving lives in our community.

Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

That event will take place on Thursday at 11 at City Hall Chambers.

