Advertisement

City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While most people believe their children are properly buckled up during a car ride, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 46 percent of all car seats are misused.

In an effort to reduce the statistics, the city, TxDot, Laredo Police and Webb County are coming together to promote child passenger safety Week.

Mayor Pete Saenz will hold a proclamation ceremony and press conference to bring awareness on the importance of child passenger safety and saving lives in our community.

Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

That event will take place on Thursday at 11 at City Hall Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Laredo welcomes fall with some rain
Laredo kicks off fall with some rain
Cigarroa K9 Sweep
Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Warm days, cool nights
Boys of Fall
National Night Out
National Night Out
Laredo recreational centers are set to reopen
City council gives approval for rec center reopenings
Laredo Parks & Rec. Director J.J. Gomez
Laredo Parks and Recs Plan to Open Rec Center