City to unveil Armando Cisneros Memorial Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is looking to honor a late educator and active community member during a special ceremony.

The City of Laredo and District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr. will hold an unveiling ceremony for Armando Cisneros Memorial Park.

The park will be named after Cisneros who was considered a hard-working teacher with LISD who was consistently engaged in local issues.

Not only did he contribute by being a teacher but also at the city of Laredo library committee, charter revision committee and the Rio Grande International Study Center.

That event will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. on Tilden Avenue.

