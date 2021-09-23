Advertisement

Conor McGregor throws wild pitch before Cubs game

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO, IL (KGNS) - Conor McGregor one of the world’s most well-known fighters may also be one of the world’s worst pitchers.

On Tuesday night, the mixed martial arts star had a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago before the Cubs faced the Twins.

McGregor couldn’t locate his pitches as well as his punches.

His toss was so bad it was like something out of a movie, perhaps a “Screwball comedy.”

This effort will surely join the litany of worst first pitches in baseball.

