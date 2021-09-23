Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault in Laredo subdivison

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In Texas, there are more than 300,000 cases of sexual assault every year.

One in five women are victims of sexual assault in the United States.

Today, we spoke to a 60-year-old woman who is still trying to recover from an assault that happened earlier this month.

“I can’t keep being attacked like this and hurt in my own home and my own neighborhood.”

On September 8th, Rae Simpson was taking a walk in Riverhill subdivision when the unthinkable happened.

“This man attacked me and put me over a one and a half foot fence and started ripping out my clothes. Punched me several times. Bit me, covered my mouth so I couldn’t breathe. He robbed me,” she remembers.

Still recovering from her injuries, Simpson says things haven’t been the same since that day.

“I’m scared to go outside. I still get real pain in my head. I don’t trust anybody coming up to me and I even told the cops if someone puts their hands on me again theyre going to be very sorry.”

Pillar—who helps victims overcome tragic events like these—says it’s rare for an abuser to be a stranger.

However, anyone can become a victim of sexual assault.

“It also happens to men and all ages. From children and all the way to people that are elderly. That’s what we see come in when we dig into the trauma when someone comes in,” Elizabeth Gardner with Pillar Strong of Laredo told us.

Pillar also says it’s not always easy for victims to speak out.

“Usually they won’t directly say they’re victims of sexual abuse. They just come in saying theyre experiencing depression or PTSD. But from there, we see the root of that was that they were molested. We see those things happen to them.”

While Simpson is still emotional about her experience, she doesn’t want to see this happen to anyone.

We reached out to Laredo police who say Simpson’s alleged abuser has been charged.

Simpson says this is giving her some peace of mind, but wants others to be safe on the streets.

If you’ve been a victim of sexual assault, Pillar encourages you to speak out and contact them for services.

