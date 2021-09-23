Advertisement

Gold Star Families of Webb County to be honored

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The families of fallen service members will receive a major recognition this weekend.

The Gold Star Families of Webb County will be honored on Saturday morning.

A monument at Jarvis Plaza will be unveiled to honor these families, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

These families are part of the Gold Star Mother and Families Program, a service Webb County Veterans’ Office has to offer.

The families in this program have lost a loved one in the armed forces during combat.

Webb County Veteran Service Officer David Garza says these families qualify for benefits.

He says that if you live in Webb County and have lost a loved one during the service, you should reach out to them.

“We have the actual list provided to us by the National Archives of the families that are from Laredo that have loved ones who have been killed in action. So, we can always just check and compare and want to find out we can compare to see if they are or not.”

These benefits include getting your insurance paid for, license registration fee discounts, and other benefits.

All in all, over 20,000 Texas families have joined the National Gold Star Family Registry since World War II.

The ceremony will get started right at 10:30 a.m.

