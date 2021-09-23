Haitian migrants to be transported to El Paso

DEL RIO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of Haitian migrants who recently arrived under an international bridge in Del Rio will be allowed to seek asylum in the United States.

They are being flown and bused to cities across Texas and other states.

Two of those Texas cities include El Paso and Houston.

Officials say up to 500 Haitians would be flown from Del Rio to El Paso County daily for the next few days.

Hundreds of migrants arrived in Houston Wednesday night, two to three months after leaving Haiti and other countries across Central America.

Families were treated to temperature checks, covid tests and basic necessities.

They typically stay less than 24 hours as it’s a pit stop on their way to other states across the United States.

According to DHS, they are being released on what is called a “Notice to appear” and must report to an ICE immigration office within 60 days to be given a court date.

This process has been common throughout the influx of migrants at the border this year.

It shortens processing time, allowing CBP to process more migrants, rather than giving them court dates or detaining them in ICE custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.