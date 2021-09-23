Advertisement

LISD to provide tax credit sessions

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD has teamed up with the IRS to provide informational sessions regarding the child tax credit payments.

The sessions for parents will address changes to the child tax credit and will help many families receive payments of the credit.

The Child Tax Credit allows eligible families to receive $3,000 per qualifying child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of six for the 2021 tax year. The credit is also fully refundable, meaning families can take advantage of the credit even if they don’t owe any income taxes.

LISD parents can contact their child’s school parent liaison or check their email, and or the Skyward Parent Portal for the link to either session.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Laredo welcomes fall with some rain
Laredo kicks off fall with some rain
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Cigarroa K9 Sweep
Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School

Latest News

LISD to provide child tax sessions
LISD to provide tax credit sessions
City to honor late educator
City to unveil Armando Cisneros Memorial Park
City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week
City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week
Boys of Fall
Boys of Fall