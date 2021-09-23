LISD to provide tax credit sessions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD has teamed up with the IRS to provide informational sessions regarding the child tax credit payments.

The sessions for parents will address changes to the child tax credit and will help many families receive payments of the credit.

The Child Tax Credit allows eligible families to receive $3,000 per qualifying child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of six for the 2021 tax year. The credit is also fully refundable, meaning families can take advantage of the credit even if they don’t owe any income taxes.

LISD parents can contact their child’s school parent liaison or check their email, and or the Skyward Parent Portal for the link to either session.

