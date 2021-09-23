Advertisement

Memorial mass scheduled for teen killed in car crash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A memorial mass has been planned to remember the teen who was killed in a car accident involving another vehicle.

Seventeen-year-old Julio Lerma-Montemayor was a senior at Alexander High School and was expected to graduate next Spring of 2022.

He was the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a Lexus in the early morning hours of September 11th on International Boulevard and Santiago Drive.

Upon impact, the two vehicles rolled over, slamming into the boulevard wall before coming to a rest.

A total of 6 teens were involved, 5 in the truck and one in the Lexus.

Lerma-Montemayor died on the scene while another was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he remains today in stable condition.

The others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Students, staff and administration at the school are inviting the public to the memorial mass to say farewell.

The mass is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, September 24th at 6:30 p.m. at San Luis Rey Catholic Church.

