Microsoft unveils new products
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.
It’s launching a line of surface products designed for use in the upcoming Windows Eleven Operating System.
Microsoft says these new surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology, and versatile forms.
The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage, and studio modes.
Surface Pro Right, Surface Go Three, and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.
The Surface Duo lives up to its name.
It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.
