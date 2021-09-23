Advertisement

Microsoft unveils new products

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.

It’s launching a line of surface products designed for use in the upcoming Windows Eleven Operating System.

Microsoft says these new surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology, and versatile forms.

The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage, and studio modes.

Surface Pro Right, Surface Go Three, and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.

The Surface Duo lives up to its name.

It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.

