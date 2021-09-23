Microsoft unveils new products

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.

It’s launching a line of surface products designed for use in the upcoming Windows Eleven Operating System.

Microsoft says these new surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology, and versatile forms.

The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage, and studio modes.

Surface Pro Right, Surface Go Three, and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.

The Surface Duo lives up to its name.

It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.