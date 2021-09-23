More flights carrying Haitians leave Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another round of flights, apparently carrying groups of Haitians, were seen leaving the Laredo airport this morning.

KGNS was able to confirm one of the flights took off this morning in route to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

That flight is expected to arrive in Haiti around 2:30 p.m.

A second plane was also seen getting ready to take off.

The Homeland Security Department has been busing Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso to Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

KGNS has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement, a DHS deputy assistant security for media operations told us:

“On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security conducted two repatriation flights from Del Rio, Texas to Port-au-Prince, Haiti and one repatriation flight from Del Rio, Texas to Cap Haitien, Haiti with a total of 318 Haitian nationals on board. These flights will continue on a regular basis.

Since Sunday, September 19, 12 repatriation flights have left the United States and 1,401 Haitian nationals have been returned to Haiti. 3,206 Haitian nationals have been moved from the Del Rio camp to CBP custody or to other sectors of the United States border to either be expelled via Title 42 if possible or placed into removal proceedings. There remain less than 5,000 migrants in the Del Rio sector.”

However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not confirmed whether or not they are flying out of Laredo.

KGNS has continued to ask again.

