Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Netflix has purchased the rights to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s stories.

The streaming giant is planning to build what it calls a “unique universe” of products based on the stories.

The rights to the late British author’s works are managed by the Roald Dahl Story Company -- which Netflix said on Wednesday it had acquired.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have teamed up.

Three years ago, they collaborated on multiple animated T.V. series.

That included one based on “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” and an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical.”

