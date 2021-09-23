Advertisement

Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward

Victims asked to come forward
Victims asked to come forward
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit on Wednesday.

He was arrested for Sexual Assault.

Rodriguez is a nurse practitioner who works in the San Antonio area. However, he has been accused of preying on patients during medical appointments.

Authorities believe that there are more individuals that have been victimized by Rodriguez in San Antonio and Laredo, Texas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 and use the above case number as reference.

Rodriguez’s case number is: SAPD2118714.

