Penguins in Japan enjoy new hut

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Penguins at an aquarium in central Japan have something new to look forward to.

They regularly take walks to a nearby field to get some exercise.

But the area had only a simple structure of just pillars and a roof where the aquatic birds can hide in a shade.

Student volunteers decided to give them a helping hand to build a new hut with two sets of stairs.

A zookeeper, however, was worried about a characteristic of African penguins.

Since they are aquatic animals and they take time to adapt to a new environment but despite the concerns, the penguins proceeded smoothly in their stroll except for one that kept backtracking.

A zookeeper finally carried it to the field to join the others by their new hut.

