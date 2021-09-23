Advertisement

Perez Elementary cancels classes due to power outage

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A power outage has prompted the cancelation of classes at a local elementary school.

Parents of students at Perez Elementary School are being notified that class at the campus have been canceled for the day.

Students must be picked up immediately and those who ride the bus will be taken home.

All classes are expected to resume on Friday, September, 24.

